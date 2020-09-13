CUMBERLAND — Rocky Gap Casino Resort collected 30 total wins among Maryland casinos in Casino Player Magazine’s annual “Best of Gaming Awards.”
As one of the nation’s top awarded casinos, Rocky Gap received 10 first-place wins, including “Casino Where You Feel Luckiest” and “Favorite Resort to Vacation.”
Other first-place wins include “Best Hotel Staff,” “Best Pool,” “Best Golf Course,” “Best Hosts,” “Best Dealers,” “Best Non-Smoking Casino,” “Best Video Poker” and “Best Roulette.”
Eight second-place awards include “Best Hotel,” “Best Rooms,” “Best Suites,” “Best Comps,” “Best Table Games,” “Best Reel Slots,” “Best Carnival Games,” “Best Blackjack” and “Best Craps.”
Eleven third-place awards include “Best Overall Gaming Resort,” “Best Hotel Lobby,” “Best Spa,” “Best Casino,” “Best Players Club,” “Best VIP Services,” “Best Promotions,” “Best Table Game Tournaments,” “Best Slot Tournaments,” “Best High Limit Room” and “Best Video Slots.”
Casino Player Magazine’s annual “Best of Awards” targets the opinions and experiences of its readers and casino-lovers, focusing on the gaming industry, casino promotions and hospitality features.
Owned by Golden Entertainment Inc., the Rocky Gap complex near Cumberland includes the casino, hotel, conference center, three restaurants, a deli, indoor and outdoor event spaces, a spa, indoor pool, fitness center, pro shop and several outdoor recreational activities, foremost of which is the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course in Maryland
The casino features 665 slot machines, 17 table games and two casino bars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.