ANNAPOLIS — Rocky Gap State Park and the town of Westernport will receive more than $370,000 combined in state funding to improve boaters’ access to the water, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
The awards, received through the state Waterway Improvement Fund, are part of more than $13.5 million issued throughout the state for 60 projects. In Garrett County, Deep Creek Lake State Park received $200,000 for replacement of the boat dock and repairs to the boating area.
At Rocky Gap, $250,000 was awarded for boating access improvement and bulkhead replacement and Westernport received $121,000 for boat launch improvements.
“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” said Hogan. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.