CUMBERLAND, Md. — Three years after retiring as a Cumberland Police Department lieutenant to join the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Robert Lee "Rocky" Reed Jr. has distinguished himself with the state agency by being named the Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year.
“I was surprised. It’s truly an honor,” said Reed after receiving the prestigious 2021 James C. Robertson award during the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Annual Convention and Conference in Ocean City.
“I had no idea that I was getting the award. They kept it under wraps until that day,” said Reed last week during a break in interrogation techniques training in Arlington, Virginia.
It was three summers ago when Reed left the Cumberland Police Department with 25 years of service and a rank of lieutenant to take a position with the fire marshal’s office.
Assigned to the agency's Western Region office, Reed has led some major fire investigations within his service area of Allegany, Garrett, Washington and parts of Frederick and Carroll counties.
Reed said his law enforcement career provided the "solid foundation" of professionalism and expertise that enabled him to continue work as a criminal investigator.
“The pace of fire investigation is a little slower than a police investigation, but it’s still a matter of putting the pieces together,” he said
Better known as Rocky, Reed’s nickname came from his father.
Chat with Reed for a few minutes and it becomes clear that he is a public servant at heart.
“I always try to go above and beyond to make my community a safer place. I love getting out in the community and giving my best,” he said.
Reed conducted 32 fire investigations in 2021, five of which were criminal in nature. He logged four arrests in cases from the last two years. The Western Region office typically investigates up to 135 fire calls annually.
A standout athlete in several sports at the former Mount Savage High School, the 51-year-old Reed said he has a competitive spirit, which prompted a goal he set before his first day of employment as a state fire investigator.
"It was my goal at the outset to be named deputy state fire marshal of the year. That was one of my goals. Another goal I have is to move up in the ranks to keep contributing to the community in public service,” he said.
Despite achieving that goal, Reed said he remains grounded in his professional perspective. “There are a lot of people who deserve this award. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with. This award is just icing on the cake,” he said.
Nominated by Chief Deputy Jason Mowbray, Reed is among the top 10 employees statewide in his number of investigations, inspections and criminal arrests conducted last year. He was nominated along with five other deputy state fire marshals from each of the agency's regional offices.
“There is no question that Deputy Reed’s efforts have and will continue to result in a safer community,” said Mowbray, former commander of the Western Region, who was recently named chief deputy, the agency's second in command, by State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci.
"It is never easy to select the recipient of this award, not because of a dearth of candidates, but rather because of the difficulty in selecting just one recipient from the many viable candidates within the agency,” Geraci said.
According to the fire marshal’s office, Reed regularly volunteers for extra duties to support the agency, region and local law enforcement. He has volunteered and participated in a local community policing program known as Police Providing Presents in Garrett County and Shop with a Cop in Allegany County for the last several years. The programs provide opportunity for positive interaction between law enforcement and local youth.
Reed is a certified fire and explosion investigator through the National Association of Fire Investigators, a qualification required for conducting and testifying in court to fire and arson investigations. He has also assisted local law enforcement on critical incidents through his training and experience as a hostage negotiator.
A resident of Ellerslie, Reed cited the unwavering support of his wife Sonya, daughter Madison and son Mason in achieving his career accomplishments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.