Rodeheaver named Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year

CUMBERLAND — Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Jamie Rodeheaver of the Western Regional Office has been named the recipient of the 2019 James C. Robertson, Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year award.
“Master Deputy Rodeheaver exemplifies the overall desire and commitment our investigators embrace to ensure the safety of Maryland’s citizens,” said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.
Rodeheaver was nominated by his supervisor, Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. Rodeheaver was cited for his achievements during the year, including 18 initial investigations. He led the agency’s sworn staff by conducting 343 fire safety inspections, almost double the next highest number of inspections performed by a deputy in 2019.
Every year, Rodeheaver volunteers to participate in community-based events such as National Night Out and the Garrett County Public Safety Day. He has worked with the Garrett County Board of Education to provide annual fire safety and fire prevention training to high school students who achieve a child care/sitter certification. The program allows Rodeheaver to meet with students and discuss current fire safety issues from the students’ home towns.
Rodeheaver was nominated with five other deputy state fire marshals from each of the agency’s regional offices as contenders for the award.
“Each of these individuals represents their peers with great devotion and distinction,” Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Gregory J. Der said. “Each has gone above and beyond the call of duty. They come to work every day, looking forward to the challenge of making Maryland a safer place to live, work, play and raise a family.”
