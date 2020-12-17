KEYSER, W.Va. — The Division of Motor Vehicles regional office in Romney will be moving to Keyser in the spring.
Del. Gary Howell (R-Mineral) confirmed the pending move to the Times-News during a phone interview Wednesday.
Howell, recently selected speaker pro tempore for the upcoming legislative session, said bringing a DMV office to Keyser has been a priority of his for years.
"We've done a lot of research on this, and Mineral County is the highest populated county without a DMV office at all, or at least access to one that is close by," Howell said. "To give you an example, Ohio County has a bigger populace. They don't have an office, but there's one in Moundsville, and it's like, only 8 miles from Wheeling, which is the population center of Ohio County."
Mineral County Commissioner Dr. Richard "Doc" Lechliter echoed Howell's sentiments about the office's value for the county Thursday.
It's been a long time coming, he said.
"We're very pleased," Lechliter said. "I mean, I do feel a little bit sorry for those in Romney. But our county is the most populated in this part of West Virginia, and we have felt like for a long time that we were forgotten. We've been asking about it ever since I've been a commissioner, which has been 10 years now. And I'm pretty sure there was an ask before that. But, yes, we're very pleased, and we think that it'll be of a great benefit to the citizens of our county to be able to take care of their DMV business close to home for a change."
Jeff Kiess, who owns the property that will house the new DMV office, said Thursday that he has been the landlord for the agency's regional office in Elkins for around 15 years. He also owns the property that houses the Department of Health and Human Resources field office in Keyser. When the state put out a solicitation in the Mineral Daily News-Tribune last month, Kiess made his bid.
"When this came out for bid a month or so ago, I was sort of a natural to throw my name in the ring," Kiess said. "It's a big draw, it truly is. These regional DMVs, you know, there's only 13 of them statewide. And so when you land one in your hometown, it draws from the three or four or five county regions' people into them."
Kiess said the new office will be located in the Potomac Valley Plaza near Walmart, outside of Keyser's city limits. He purchased a vacant property there, which became official last Friday. Kiess said he was awarded the contract Dec. 7. The intended opening date is March 1.
DMV spokesperson Natalie Holcomb confirmed the existence of a budget request for a new office in the Eastern Panhandle region Thursday afternoon, as well as the relocation of the Romney office.
"Yes, the DMV's budget request includes a request to fund an additional office in the Eastern Panhandle," Holcomb wrote in an email. "All our offices are open to customers from every county. ... We have recognized that the Eastern Panhandle has been growing and hope to place a new office in an area that will conveniently serve customers that reside in Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Jefferson counties to offer relief to the Martinsburg and Charles Town offices.
"The office currently located in Romney will be moved to Keyser, near the Walmart, sometime in Spring 2021, because the lease expired, and we sought a better facility for our customers," Holcomb said. " ... The employees that worked in the Romney office will work in the Keyser office and the only difference for our employees will be that the employees that reside in Keyser will have a shorter commute and the employees that reside in Romney will have a slightly longer commute."
