CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state's abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
Michael Edward Herman, 35, was apprehended during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 50 in the Augusta area. He was being held Thursday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in lieu of $30,012 full cash bond. The arrest warrant was issued in Kanawha County.
In addition to Justice and Harris, Herman also allegedly tweeted threats against Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, members of the state Legislature and all law enforcement that advocate for or enforce abortion bans, the Department of Homeland Security said.
West Virginia's House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a sweeping abortion ban that makes providing the procedure a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, The Associated Press reported. The state's Senate was expected to vote on the legislation Friday.
