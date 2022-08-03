ROMNEY, W.Va. — Two Romney residents were flown to area hospitals Monday after suffering injuries in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 50 near Junction in Hampshire County, according to West Virginia State Police.
Christine Freeman, 50, was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter to Winchester (Va.) Medical Center following the 6:30 p.m. two-vehicle accident. Her condition was not available Wednesday.
Gregory Miers, 55, was seriously injured and flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown by Healthnet helicopter, police said.
Police said Freeman was operating a vehicle west on U.S. Route 50 and crossed the center line, struck a guardrail and then traveled into the path of a vehicle operated by Miers.
The state police investigation included assistance from the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office. Also responding to the scene were Hampshire County Emergency Services ambulance, the Mineral County paramedic chase vehicle and volunteer fire departments from Romney, Burlington and New Creek.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked the contact the state police at Romney at 304-822-3561.
