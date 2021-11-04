CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland native Rose Lee Maphis, a country musician who, with her husband Joe, was a mainstay in the country music industry in the 1950s, died Oct. 26 at her home in Nashville. She was 98.
Born Doris H. Schetrompf in 1922, Rose was the daughter of Stanley Lee Schetrompf Sr. and Margaret Helen Scriever of Clear Spring. She took up music as a teen and became a talented singer and guitarist.
Rose Lee Maphis performed with the Saddle Sweethearts, which included sisters Mary and Dottie Klick and Betty Anne Gower. They began performing on the Old Dominion Barn Dance in 1948 broadcast from radio station WRVA in Richmond, Virginia. It was there that she first met Joe Maphis, a Cumberland native who grew up on Virginia Avenue, attended Fort Hill High School and played in the local band The Rail Splitters.
Rose and Joe moved to Los Angeles and married in 1953 and signed with Columbia Records. Along with Max Fidler, they penned the country hit "Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud, Loud Music)," which became a standard recorded by numerous country stars, including Dwight Yoakam.
The Maphises performed frequently on television and were a featured act on "Town Hall Party," broadcast from 1951 to 1961. They moved to Nashville in 1968 and became known as "Mr. & Mrs. Country Music."
The couple had three children, Jody, Lorrie and Dale.
Joe Maphis died in 1986 of lung cancer. Rose Lee Maphis' last public appearance was in Cumberland on Aug. 7 at a 100th birthday celebration held for her late husband at 1812 Brewery. It was the second time Joe Maphis had been honored in the city — the first being a tribute concert in 2016.
During the August event, Rose Lee Maphis and her family were shown a bench that was engraved with Joe Maphis' name and included a photo of the couple.
"It meant so much to her what was happening in Cumberland," her son, Jody Maphis, said. "She really wanted to see it done. She was so honored by what was happening."
According to Jody Maphis, his mother always campaigned to get her husband the credit she thought he deserved and many times things fell through. A few days before his mother died, Jody Maphis learned from local advocates that the bench would be placed on the concourse of the Western Maryland Railway Station with an unveiling planned for Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.
"I said to her, 'Mama we got good news from Cumberland,' when she was going to bed that night," Jody Maphis said. "The next day she said in that mama tone, "Well, are you going to tell me about Cumberland?
"I told her they had decided on a date and location for the bench at the train station. She knew where the mule and boy statue was and I told her it was that area. She opened her eyes and said, 'You must go to that.' I told her, 'I will' ... she went back to sleep. I got a feeling that was one of the things she needed to go on."
Joe and Rose Lee Maphis are buried in the Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash family plot in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
