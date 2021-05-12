WESTERNPORT — A project to prevent rockslides by stabilizing the slope along state Route 135 in Westernport will begin Thursday, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
The north lane, just west of state Route 36 and near River Road Drive, will close at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The south lane will be used for traffic flow.
Contractor Triton Construction, Inc. of St. Albans, West Virginia, will perform the work. Barrels, signage and a flagging operation will be in place.
The project is expected to be complete in summer 2021.
