POTOMAC PARK — While Jake Rush’s pitching performance alone was enough to put Northern in position to win Thursday afternoon, at the plate he battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a third-inning walk, which proved to be the turning point of the game.
With a 1-0 lead, Rush fouled off a pair of pitches after being down 0-2 before drawing four straight balls for a walk and Northern’s first base runner of the inning.
Allegany pitcher Grant Cain got a strikeout to the next batter for the second out, but that’s when the Northern offense dialed in.
Instead of the strikeout being the last out of the inning — had Rush gotten out instead of walked — four runs followed for a 5-0 lead and the momentum swung completely in the Huskies’ favor, en route to an 11-2 win over Allegany at Holler Field. The win gave Northern head coach Phil Carr his 400th career victory.
“Right here on my note sheet in my pocket, before the game, I always write down some notes,” Carr said. “One of those was to grind out at-bats today. We scouted (Cain) a little bit and we’d heard through the first couple games he was struggling throwing strikes. ... We did help him a little bit in the first two innings. We swung at a couple balls that looked good, but you’re not going to do anything with. He got us a couple of times, but as the game went on, I kept telling them that we’re going to time it up, the second time around will be different. ... It takes you some time just to time that up and I think we did a pretty good job with that.
“And Jake was outstanding. He pitched the 2-1 game against Southern. After we got pounded by (Allegany), he came out and gave us a great game against Mountain Ridge. You really can’t get much better than that. (Allegany has) been, I think, the best hitting team. We’re right there with them, but up to this point, they’ve been hitting everybody.”
Rush was able to steal second on the strikeout, with the third strike being a passed ball that allowed Rush to reach third. It wouldn’t really matter which base Rush was on, however, when Zach Hallenbeck stepped up to the dish — the senior shortstop hit a frozen rope to the right-center field gap for an RBI triple to double the Huskies’ lead.
Isaac Bittinger worked the count full and drew a walk to put runners at the corners, then Chance Ritchey hit a towering fly ball to deep left field that fell in for a double and two RBIs.
Landon Broadwater kept the two-out spark alive with a ground-rule double to left-center field to plate Ritchey and make it a 5-0 game.
Allegany got on the board in the bottom half of the third when Eli Wallace led off with a single and moved up to second on a wild pitch one pitch later. Matt Fuzie drove him in three batters later with a two-out single up the middle.
However, Northern responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth with RBI doubles by Rush and Hallenbeck to make it 7-1.
The Campers got back within five in the fifth when Gavin King hit a pinch-hit single through the left side, moved up twice on wild pitches and scored on a sac fly from Bauer, but Northern responded with three more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to put the score at its final.
“The major difference in the game today was we never matched their enthusiasm,” Allegany head coach Scott Bauer said. “They came ready to play. They had a lot of enthusiasm and we never matched it. They hit better than us, they pitched better than us and they had more enthusiasm than we did. That was the bottom line.”
Northern finished with 16 hits to Allegany’s five.
Hallenbeck finished 3 for 5 with two doubles and a triple, while Ritchey and Levi Kennell were 3 for 4 — Ritchey had two singles and a double, and Kennell three singles. Rush had two doubles in four at-bats and Jamison Warnick had two hits — both singles — in four attempts.
All five Alco hits were singles, by Cain, Wallace, Fuzie, King and Wes Athey.
After Athey’s two-out single in the fifth, Rush retired the next seven batters to end the game. Rush went the distance with nine strikeouts and one walk, which was to Darian Bauer to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
The win avenges a 9-0 loss to the Campers a few weeks ago at Northern, and comes at a great time for Carr’s Huskies as the playoffs loom.
“We knew Allegany was a good team,” said Carr. “We’re pretty equal. It’s just which team’s going to play the best that day. They played better than us up there, we played better today.”
For now, the Huskies have a game this afternoon at Southern — weather permitting — and three games next week before the playoffs begin the week of June 7.
Allegany looks to rebound today, 4 p.m., at the Hot Stove Complex against Berkeley Springs. Next week, the Campers host Southern on Tuesday before a home-and-home with Mountain Ridge on Thursday and Friday.
“I was hoping that they were going to have the playoffs,” Bauer said of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s decision last week. “That’s what we want to do. ... We try to win every inning, win every pitch, win every at-bat, win every game. Heck yeah, we want that. We wanted that to play for.
“Our season isn’t over today. ... We didn’t play well today, but this is baseball. We play a lot of games. We wanted a playoff and we’ll keep getting better. We’re going to go to work tomorrow. We play Berkeley and we’re going to try to win tomorrow. We’re going to keep trying to win every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.