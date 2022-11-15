LITTLE ORLEANS — Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Monday officially opened Sideling Hill Creek State Park in eastern Allegany County.
The new 865-acre park sits near the Woodmont Natural Resources Management Area, Sideling Hill Wildlife Management Area and the Western Maryland Rail Trail.
“Sideling Hill Creek State Park’s wealth of natural and cultural resources make it an ideal location for a variety of activities and outdoor recreation,” said Rutherford. “After completing my State Park Bucket List journey of visiting all our existing state parks, I am proud to help open this new chapter in Maryland Park Service history.”
The park is comprised of mountainous forest land, which provides a haven for 30 species listed as rare in Maryland, including butterflies, freshwater mussels, bats and numerous plants. The Potomac River Overlook provides a view of the Potomac River valley.
The park’s property was once a 19th century private retreat and then served as a Boy Scout camp until it was sold to the state in 1991. That year, DNR began leasing the facility to the Maryland National Guard for a training facility called Camp Baker. The property was returned to Maryland Park Service stewardship in 2021 for development into public space.
“This park is an exciting expansion of our western region public lands,” Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “While protecting the ecological and historic aspects of this property, Sideling Hill Creek State Park will also be a tremendous destination for outdoor recreation in Western Maryland.”
The property will be managed for the conservation of Natural Heritage Area resources and will provide passive, outdoor recreational opportunities for the public and organized outdoor groups. Sideling Hill Creek is a stocked trout stream.
