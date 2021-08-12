CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will serve as the first stop for a series of town halls being held across the state to discuss the continuing opioid and overdose crisis.
The town hall, which will run from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, is the first of a planned statewide series organized as part of the Maryland Stop Overdose Strategy, or Maryland SOS, a campaign launched in June to combat the wave of substance abuse disorder that worsened with COVID-19. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will be joined by officials from the Maryland Department of Health and the state Opioid Operational Command Center.
The Maryland SOS campaign also awarded $4 million in block grants statewide, including more than $114,000 to Allegany County for peer recovery services, increasing the available stock of naloxone and law enforcement drug arrest operations. Garrett County received nearly $87,500 for its opioid intervention team, access to treatment and a youth risk prevention program.
“Seeing an increase in overdoses and deaths in our state is alarming, but we are determined to recover from this, as well as other impacts of the pandemic,” said Rutherford in a press release at the time of the campaign’s launch. “As the opioid crisis evolves, so must our response.
“Our administration remains committed to putting the resources and support systems in place at every level to help those struggling with substance use disorders. The Maryland Stop Overdose Strategy is a new layer to our comprehensive statewide response, and we intend to do all we can to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths in our state.”
Between the first quarter of 2020 and 2021, per the state Opioid Operational Command Center report released June 24, overdose deaths involving drugs and alcohol in Maryland increased by 5.7%. Of 682 deaths, 612 were related to opioid use, nearly 90%, according to the report.
Allegany and Garrett counties saw decreases in opioid overdose deaths during that time of 38.5% and 50%, respectively. Thirteen people died of an opioid overdose in the first quarter of 2020 in Allegany County, and in 2021 there were eight such deaths. In Garrett County, there were two deaths in 2020 and one in 2021.
More information about the town hall is available at beforeitstoolate.maryland.gov.
