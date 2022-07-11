LAVALE — An electrical malfunction involving a power inverter caused fire and extensive damage to a recreational vehicle late Saturday at a LaVale residence, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire occurred at 10:30 p.m. at the David and Lisa Palmer residence at 12709 Gramlich Road SW and was discovered by the owners, officials said.
LaVale Volunteer Fire Department controlled the fire five minutes into their response.
The fire originated in a storage area beneath a bathroom and caused damages to the 2007 Forest River 377 CKDS Toy Hauler recreational vehicle that were estimated at $25,000, according to state investigators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.