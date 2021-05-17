CUMBERLAND — An electrical fire early Saturday destroyed a recreational vehicle and a pickup truck in the 17000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Grantsville, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Fire investigators said a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring recreational vehicle and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck, owned by Joshua Chessio and Brandon Sloan, were destroyed, resulting in a loss estimated at $110,000 to the RV and $90,000 to the truck.
No one was in the RV at the time of the 1:35 a.m. fire that was discovered by a passerby.
Grantville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire that took 10 minutes to control.
The cause of the fire was attributed to an electrical malfunction in a power inverter compartment, investigators said.
