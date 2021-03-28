ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland State Dental Association for several years has advocated to create an Oral Health Task Force to study barriers people face in receiving dental care.
SB 100 and HB 368 would create an Oral Health Task Force that would perform an extensive two-year study to identify barriers to dental care, analyze the impact of the problem, find solutions and report recommendations to the General Assembly.
The measure passed the Senate unanimously a couple of weeks ago and recently passed the House of Delegates.
The task force would be composed of members of the oral health community, led by the dean of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry and an official from the Department of Health, and include the dental director of the Healthy Smiles program; director of the Office of Oral Health; secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission; and representatives of organizations, coalitions and agencies from across the state.
“An oral health task force would take a comprehensive and cohesive look at why people may be falling through the cracks,” MSDA stated in a press release. “We know that providing adult dental Medicaid benefits is a necessary part of the equation, but there are numerous barriers to care that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.”
Between 2013 and 2016, 15 adults died of dental cellulitis in hospitals across Maryland, the release states.
“In addition, many Marylanders suffer and often die from a lack of early detection of oral cancer.”
Diseases detected late “dramatically and disproportionately increase the cost of health care,” the release states. “Getting people into regular care with a dentist can help keep people out of the emergency room, keep people healthy, and keep our fiscal house in line.”
