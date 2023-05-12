CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Robert E. Ryan as judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Lynn Nelson.
The 21st Circuit serves Mineral, Grant and Tucker counties.
Ryan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1996, then went on to attend Washington and Lee University School of Law where he obtained his Juris Doctor in 2000. Currently, Ryan is licensed to practice law in four states — West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as in five of the United States District Courts.
He has received numerous honors in the legal field, which included being chosen as Lawyer of the Year in 2019 by the Best Lawyer in America publication, as well as being named a “Rising Star” by the Super Lawyers publication.
Ryan is a member of the Defense Trial Counsel of WV, the Defense Research Institute, the WV Association of Justice, and the National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel. He is also a member of several bar associations.
In his spare time, Ryan enjoys spending time with his family and officiating ice hockey for teams sanctioned by USA Hockey and the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
Nelson’s scheduled July 1 retirement will cap a career that spanned more than 30 years. He was elected circuit judge in 2009 and had previously served as the county’s top prosecutor.
