CUMBERLAND — The Salvation Army is starting its holiday push early this year to respond to an expected increase in the services it provides due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, the Salvation Army could end up serving 155% more people this year with its Christmas assistance programs, which put food on tables, pay bills, provide shelter and help put gifts under the Christmas tree, provided it has the resources available to do so.
Throughout Western Maryland and parts of West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, the Salvation Army served 3,777 people last year. If it were to see a similar increase as the Salvation Army is expecting nationally, that number would come close to 6,000 this year.
Stationed out of the Salvation Army building at 701 E. First St., Capt. Ronnette Smith and her crew will be looking to get people to volunteer to sponsor online kettles, support the Angel Tree program, help with the distribution day set for Dec. 18 and work the iconic red kettles. They are anticipating a mid-November start date for that drive.
“We’ll definitely be out the day after Thanksgiving,” Smith said.
There is concern the pandemic’s impact on the Red Kettle campaign could be grim. With less foot traffic at retail stores and consumers carrying less cash, the Salvation Army said it could see a 50% decrease in the funds it raises through the annual fundraiser at a time when demand for services is only increasing. Last year, $126 million was raised through red kettles nationwide; $51,000 was raised 14 local kettles.
Over the past six months, Smith said she’s seen an increase in people needing food. Since March, the Cumberland Salvation Army had provided 750 boxes of food to more than 1,200 people.
She anticipates the Angel Tree program, which helps put presents under the tree for children in need, will see an increase in services required.
“With so many struggling just to meet basic needs, we anticipate more families in need of help to provide Christmas gifts for their children and a meal for senior citizens. The Salvation Army hopes to be a source of hope and joy to those in need this Christmas season,” said Smith.
Some ways the Salvation Army suggested someone looking to help out could are by enlisting in Love’s Army, which means signing up to give $25 monthly; participating in the Red Kettle drive; donating to a red kettle online or texting KETTLES to 91999; physical donations; or adopting an Angel through the Angel Tree program, which can now be done over the phone.
More information about the local Salvation Army can be found on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TSACumberlandMD, and information about ways to help can be found at RescueChristmas.org
