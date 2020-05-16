FROSTBURG — The Savage River Lodge will be donating 50 free one-night stays to those in the Western Maryland region who have aided their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lodge owners Mike Dreisbach and Jan Russell said Friday they were inspired to act by Fred Rogers’ philosophy of looking for those lending a hand during challenging times and wanted to honor front line workers as well as helpful, friendly neighbors.
“We decided it would be a nice thing to do for the helpers in the community,” Russell said. “The response has been overwhelming. In 24 hours, we had 40 applications. It is very heartwarming to see how many people are doing good deeds.”
Those chosen have been nominated by their neighbors and friends.
Nominations are being accepted on the Savage River Lodge’s website at www.savageriverlodge.com/helpers through May 25.
The lodge, which opened in 1999 as a way for guests to get away from the hustle and bustle of modern living by retreating to the peace and quiet of nature, like many other businesses in Maryland deemed non-essential, was temporarily closed on March 23.
“We’ve been closed for eight weeks. It’s been tough,” said Russell, like every small business, they questioned how they were going to pay bills and pay employees.
On Friday, Savage River opened up for overnight lodging as part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s move to stage one of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan. The lodge restaurant, however, remains closed.
To counteract that, Russell said she is compiling a list of restaurants in the area that are open for takeout and their restaurant in Grantsville, Cornucopia Cafe, is providing delivery delivery.
With 18 private cabins and eight luxury yurts across 40 acres of land, unlike a big hotel with multiple rooms in a small area, “the nice thing about the lodge is everybody stays in their own cabin or yurt,” Russell said. That way there’s less forced interaction and potential for infection between guests. They plan to have social distancing bonfires, as well.
To give recipients ample time to redeem their free night, they will have one year to use their stay from when the property reopened.
