Now that I pause to think about it, I can say with certainty that the Fort Ashby Reservoir, that impoundment up Painter Hollow Road, has been our family’s default fishery.
What do I mean by that?
Let me put it this way. If I leave the house and tell Sandy I’m going fishing, she knows I’m going to Fort Ashby. If I’m going somewhere else, I’ll mention the site, such as Savage River Reservoir or Dam 14 or the Smoke Hole.
After all, it’s a pretty easy drive from our house in Rawlings to our default fishery. Take U.S. 220 to the greater Pinto megaplex, whip up and over Knobley Mountain, hang a right on Route 28 and Painter Hollow Road isn’t all that far away. About three songs by Hank Jr. and I’m making some “Major Moves” parking and casting.
When the boys — Jake, Seth, Ryan — were thigh to belly-button high, we started taking them fishing at Fort Ashby. Usually, it was fun and games with bluegill or an occasional small channel catfish, but every once in a while, a trout would latch on to the worm at the end of a young angler’s line.
We had some great family times there. Eventually, I would get to take my grandchildren, Brady and Chelsea Sawyers fishing at the default family fishery.
So, when I found out Seth would be visiting on the last weekend in April, to celebrate Sandy’s birthday, a jaunt to the Fort was scheduled.
I’m into late starts for fishing nowadays. We reached the reservoir about 9 a.m. and cast spinners and other lures for about three hours. The action was slower than peristalsis.
My contribution to the excitement was one strike on a small spoon, but the hook didn’t do what was intended.
Seth, on the other hand, caught two nice brook trout, each about a foot long. Those strikes came 10 minutes apart at the mid-point of our stay.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has been stocking some very nice trout in recent years. Fort Ashby has rainbows, goldens, brookies and browns and was included in the Gold Rush stocking week when only the bright fish were stocked a few weeks back.
A couple weeks ago I caught a 14-inch golden that struck a silver Mepps Aglia No. 1 spinner. The bright boy skyrocketed four times, but the spinner held and he was lifted onto the bank. I think the golden trout cook up a little better than the others. They seem to be a bit more firm.
There seems to be less litter along the banks in recent years, but that ugly activity hasn’t stopped all together. My friend Wes Powell, who I call The World’s Best Fisherman, fishes often at what he and I call FA in our text messages. He takes a garbage bag with him and frequently cleans up after slobs who have littered bait containers or other items.
Thank you, Wes. I think each of us should stuff a plastic bag in our tackle box or fishing vest when we go out and emulate that civic-minded activity.
We cleaned Seth’s brook trout, vacuum-sealed them and stuck them in the deep freeze, before he and Magan took them back to their home in Baltimore, where I’m sure the Potomac Highlands trout will make for a fine inner-city dinner in the Remington neighborhood of Charm City.
Mike Sawyers retired as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News in 2018. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Drive, Rawlings, MD 21557.
