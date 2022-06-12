For the third time in four seasons, Maryland’s statewide gobbler harvest is greater than 4,000.
The 4,208 bearded turkeys harvested this spring isn’t a record, but is a strong second place to the best-ever year of 2020 when 4,303 gobblers were checked in. In 2019, 4,002 gobblers were bagged.
Five central Maryland counties set harvest records, but those totals are small when compared to the take in the state’s western counties. Record harvests took place in the counties of Anne Arundel, 85; Baltimore, 82; Howard, 51; Montgomery, 164; and Prince George’s, 115.
Once again, good harvests came from the four westernmost counties of Garrett, 436; Washington, 400; Frederick, 343; and Allegany, 282. In addition, Charles County was good for 334 gobblers and 293 were taken in Worcester County.
It is no surprise that nearly one-quarter of the statewide harvest was made up of juvenile male turkeys. That’s the highest percentage of young gobblers in the harvest since 2011, but was to be expected because of the very successful hatch and survival of poults in 2021, especially in the western and central portions of Maryland.
Those percentages speak well for the season in 2023 when the remaining gobblers hatched in 2021 will be 2 years old and inclined to gobble, strut and come to the calls of hunters.
“Although certain areas have experienced declines in turkey populations, some regions now hold record-high numbers of turkeys,” said Paul Peditto, director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service. “The growth of turkey populations in areas such as the Baltimore-Washington corridor provides hunters with exciting new opportunities to get afield where they might not have had success in the past.”
The two-day, mid-April gobbler season specifically for young hunters accounted for 286 birds or 7% of the statewide total harvest.
The general season opening day of April 18 was accompanied in Garrett and far western Allegany counties by a heavy snow that began falling at mid-morning. Just 17 gobblers were checked in from Allegany County on the first day.
For the past five spring gobbler seasons, the average kill in the far western counties has been Garrett, 408; Washington, 411; Frederick, 317; and Allegany, 272.
Garrett County’s verdant mix of woodlands and fields offers prime habitat for wild turkeys. Allegany County, the state’s least agricultural jurisdiction, is dominated by mountainous forests. Another advantage to hunting in the western counties is the large swaths of public lands that exist, such as state forests and wildlife management areas.
There will be a 9-day autumn season for any turkey in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties. Then in January a three-day winter season will take place statewide. The bag limit for those hunts combined is one turkey.
This is an anecdotal observation on my part, but during the past five years I have noticed a greater number of bearded hens in the portions of Allegany County where I hunt. One day this past spring season I watched a hen with a beard of about 8 inches feed around my blind the entire morning. Although any bearded bird is legal in the spring, I choose not to shoot at one that I can see is a hen.
Thus far in late May and early June, the weather has not been a threat to newly hatched and developing poults. Perhaps the great hatch and survival of 2021 will be a repeat this summer and will bode well for the thunder chicken population for the next few years.
