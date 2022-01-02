What’s new?
Well … it’s a new year, right? That gets me to thinking about things that are new, especially in the world of hunting, especially things like new places to hunt.
If you can, this coming year, seek out a new place to hunt. It could be on private land where you will be granted permission or it could be on public land where everybody has permission.
And, of course, a new hunting place for you can be a parcel of land that is not new at all to other hunters, some of whom still go afield and some of whom have become a part of history.
Having a new place to hunt is a mental and spiritual adventure and, depending upon the topography, a physical one as well. Having a new place to hunt is like unwrapping a Christmas present, one day at a time, for months.
New hunting spots require scouting, which, to be effective, should begin well in advance of the season dates. If you are an experienced hunter, one who has a feel for how deer or turkeys like to go about their days, weeks and months, this scouting time is invaluable.
Let’s focus on deer, which is the major effort for most hunters.
“Hmmmmm,” you might think as you look around the new woods. “Let’s look just over the lips of ridges or flats. Those are the kinds of places deer like to travel because it keeps them from being seen from one direction.” Then, sure enough, you look over a slight drop in the landscape and there is the trail you expected to see.
Buck scrapes from earlier autumns disappear when leaves fall on them, but buck rubs persist, being visible on saplings and small trees for seasons to come. Those rubs, of course, alert you that a buck or three have seen this landscape as one to stake out as their own. When our grandson, Brady, was “widdle” I took him on a woods walk showing him scrapes and rubs. When we returned to the house he told Sandy, “Grammie, we saw a bunch of buck scrubs.” I thought that was genius, combining scrapes and rubs into scrubs, so I often use the term.
Almost everybody, at least everybody I know, uses trail cameras and what a scouting blessing they are. So, get your cameras out on these spots no matter the time of year. If it gets to the point where I can’t get a deer out of the woods or find someone to help me, I think I could be happy running camera routes all year long. Like I’ve said before, checking a line of cameras is like checking a trap line, but you don’t have to skin anything.
As you scout and learn your new spot, you will be looking for places to set up tree stands or ground blinds. It seems that very few hunters stay on their feet and on the move anymore. Don’t be surprise that when you find a good place for a stand or blind you find evidence that some other hunter, maybe one year before or even one generation before, saw that little piece of terra firma in the same light.
When I’ve scouted new spots, I’ve found old pieces of orange tape or even a cat-eye, glow tack on the side of a tree, meaning I was not the first to recognize a good hunting spot. Most of us have come across what’s left of some old, rickety, homemade permanent tree stand, pieces of boards used to climb a tree and then perch in it.
I still use orange tape and glow eyes, but with the smart phone apps such as onXhunt all you need nowadays is a cell signal. You can even store maps that can be viewed when cell signals are not available.
All of these things are part and parcel to the holistic hunting experience. I know there are some hunters who grab the long gun and some shells and hit the woods a day or two, but that’s not for me. I need the yearlong experience that is wrapped around the actual pulling of the trigger. I want to know the woods, at least as much as I can. I’ll never be able to sniff my way around a mountainside as can a buck or a bear. I’ll never be able to sense an approaching storm and adapt my lodging for the night as can a flock of turkeys, although I can cheat and look at a weather app.
We haven’t had much snow so far this late fall or early winter. If we get some, that is the time to hit the woods, every deer trail on the mountainside will stand out like a tattoo at a nudist camp.
Enjoy the whole experience.
