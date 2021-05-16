I’m thinking about seeking a patent for a hunting system I am developing.
It will be aimed at the hunter whose mind has the desire of a 47-year-old, but whose age is a transposition of those numbers.
We’ve all watched the hunting shows on television during which folks fly to some distant location, then hop on a smaller plane to reach an even more remote spot before getting on horses or in all-terrain vehicles to finally reach base camp.
There are several such TV shows, but the two that most often come to my mind are both Jim Shockey productions, “Jim Shockey’s Hunting Adventures” and “Uncharted.”
On Hunting Adventures, the destination is often the Yukon where either Shockey or his clients hunt moose, caribou or bear. Uncharted takes the viewer to even more exotic locations such as Iran or Turkey where the hunts take place on terrain known to me only by way of photographs in National Geographic.
So, here is my idea. Take the basic approach of a hunting expedition, such as seen on these shows, and apply it locally. This thought occurred to me recently as I sat in my small blind trying to call a gobbler downhill. I guess I wasn’t sexy enough because the ole boy wouldn’t descend to my spot.
I guess I’ll have to go to him. After all, that’s the way it works in real woods turkey life. The hen goes to the gobbler so that next year’s age class of turkeys can be created.
I’m going to use my camouflage tent as my base camp. It is only a climb of a few hundred yards from where I park my truck, so it won’t take as long for me to reach as it would take the Shockey crew to reach a Yukon destination.
I’ll drop my heavy backpack at my tent and take only the necessary items in a fanny pack, you know, turkey call, soft drink, snack, etc. After all, I’m going to have to climb another 300 feet or so. Shockey, of course, after reaching base camp, would load up an Argo with enough supplies to stay overnight in the wild if such an event would be necessary. He and his crew would also wear helmets to protect noggins in the event of a rollover.
It will be substantially less complicated for me, though maybe not easier. See reference above to transposed numbers. The Vibram soles on the bottom of my boots will take the place of Shockey’s Argo. My fanny pack will function in the same way as a trailer pulled by that Argo.
I think I’ll call my new hunting system Uncharted Light.
As we flip calendar pages and huff and puff birthday candles it makes sense to alter our approach to the hunting activities we cherish. There is no need to abandon them, but there is also no need to invite uncomfortable physical stress. “Hunt smart” can have many meanings.
The remainder of this spring gobbler season will be a test run for Uncharted Light. As I look today (May 10) at the weather forecast, I see some pretty chilly mornings ahead here in Almost Maryland and Almost Heaven. Well, Maryland offers all-day gobbler hunting starting May 11 so I’ll do my Uncharted Light testing in the afternoons and evenings.
I have hunted a few afternoons during spring gobbler seasons of recent years, but don’t really believe I have a feel for that angle. I’m intent to get some experience in post lunch thunder chicken hunting during the remainder of the season.
I’m hoping for success, but it appears I may have to climb a few hundred more feet to make that happen. I’m ready for the challenge with the assistance of Uncharted Light.
Mike Sawyers retired in 2018 as outdoor editor of the Cumberland Times-News. His column now appears every other Saturday. To order his book, “Native Queen, a celebration of the hunting and fishing life,” send him a check for $15 to 16415 Lakewood Driver, Rawlings, MD 21557.
