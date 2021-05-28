CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad will return to the rails this weekend with excursions planned for Saturday and Sunday.
The return of WMSR will mark the first time the train has operated since the scenic railroad shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A meeting of the WMSR executive board was held Monday at the railroad’s train yard and shop in Ridgeley, West Virginia.
“We are very excited to be back on the rails,” John Garner, scenic railroad CEO, said. “This is our opening weekend and we are looking forward to a wonderful season.”
The excursion will run from the Western Maryland Railway Station to the Frostburg Depot where riders can enjoy a 90-minute rest stop in Frostburg. The WMSR excursion Saturday departs at 11:30 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. trip scheduled for Sunday.
Scenic railroad officials are adding an open-air car this year, one of five passenger cars utilized on this weekend’s excursion.
“This is going to be the first time having an open-air car and people are excited about that,” Bob Flanigan, Frostburg mayor and WMSR board member, said. “It’s a nice addition and it’s doing quite well, too. Then later this year we’re adding the dome car.”
For the 2021 season, the WMSR has leased a double-decker 1955 Budd Dome Car. The stainless steel, air-conditioned car was built for the Great Northern Railway and seats 28 riders downstairs and 62 upstairs.
“We are going to add services, and the dome car is part of that,” Flanigan said. “For some people coach service is all they need. But people plan this for their vacation and they are willing to pay for a better level of service and we want to accommodate them.”
Garner said the total capacity is about 250 for each of the weekend excursions. “Ticket sales are moving along,” he said. “There is a lot of interest there. We’ve had a lot of calls for our dinner train and our murder mystery and special programs.”
Garner said the special-themed trains will be brought back.
“Currently we have suspended dinner service because of COVID. But we are making our way back. We want to bring that back by September, October,” Garner said.
State Del. Mike McKay, scenic railroad board president, said the railroad crew will take precautions in consideration of COVID-19. “We will move people around as best we can to seat people appropriately,” he said.
Garner said the Federal Railroad Administration is still requesting that all crew members and passengers continue to wear masks.
Repairs on the massive Baldwin No. 1309 steam engine, according to Garner, are continuing, so diesel-powered locomotives will be used to pull the train until further notice. He said two parts are currently being forged for the steam locomotive with the hopes that it will be inspected and ready to operate later this summer.
“We’re waiting for the foundry to finish up their work,” Garner said. “We will have to call the Federal Railroad Administration in for an inspection. We are still anticipating having it on the tracks in the summer.”
Railroad officials plan to add more dates, including weekdays as summer arrives. “We want to ride Thursday through Sunday and then six days starting in October,” Flanigan said.
“We are very excited and very thankful. We are looking to bring a lot of folks into Allegany County,” Garner said.
For ticket pricing and availability, visit WMSR.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.