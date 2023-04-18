CUMBERLAND — Wesley Heinz, general manager of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, will give a talk at the Western Maryland Chapter, National Railway Historical Society meeting, April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Railroad Museum in the Shops at Canal Place.
Heinz has been the general manager during the past two years. He will discuss the impact of the 1309 Mallet-designed 2-6-6-2 steam locomotive operating as America’s largest articulated compound steam engine active in regularly scheduled excursion service. He will include the various excursion experiences that are scheduled on the route between Cumberland and Frostburg and events planned during the upcoming season.
The Western Maryland Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered in 1977 to promote the appreciation of rail transportation and its heritage.
The chapter is focused on the history of railroads and rail transit lines that have existed in Western Maryland and adjacent parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Members receive a monthly newsletter.
