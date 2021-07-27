CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad will return its offices to the Western Maryland Railway Station and lease the entire second floor.
The offices were closed three years ago during difficult financial times when railroad officials shifted administrative operations to their train yard in Ridgeley, West Virginia.
The announcement of the move came Tuesday during a virtual meeting of the Canal Place executive board.
“We are welcoming back the scenic railroad to the entire second floor of the station,” said Dee Dee Ritchie, Canal Place executive director. “They worked that agreement out last week. Again, we are elated they are coming back and bringing their operations and gift shop back.”
The railway station has a ground-level floor first floor while the second floor holds the main level concourse for passengers arriving to board the train.
Del. Mike McKay, president of the railroad board, said the lease agreement was a combined effort of the WMSR, the Canal Place board and Allegany County.
“We all worked together to hammer something out and I am excited to see it all come to fruition,” McKay said following the meeting. “As we fill up the second floor we invite people to come see us again or come see us for the first time. It’s good for Canal Place and it is good for tourism overall.”
McKay said plans are to operate a gift shop as well as a coffee shop.
“It is true that financially we had a hard time but that was due to COVID and other things,” said McKay. “Now we will be in charge of the complete second floor ... the walkway and everything on the second floor, the scenic railroad will occupy.
“I think the deal it is a win-win for everybody at Canal Place, including the shops. Everyone will see the backdrop of the scenic railroad. It is our focus and goal to make sure that we are successful at the railway station.”
McKay said the latest changes, including the recent addition of an Ice Cream Train, are an effort to reinvigorate the tourist attraction and increase ridership. Many of the changes have come under interim CEO Wes Heinz, who was hired on June 10.
“He is a great guy and has a lot of good things happening with the railroad,” Ritchie said of Heinz.” I think he has a lot of good ideas to help tourism in Allegany County.”
River Park project
Ritchie said William Atkinson, retired from the Maryland Department of Planning, will be project manager for the proposed River Park.
The park, which will contain a whitewater course, walking track, docks and a viewing area along the Potomac River behind Canal Place, is still in the planning and study phase. Atkinson will help navigate the permitting process, secure mitigation credits and pinpoint grant opportunities.
“We have finally worked it out to hire Bill Atkinson as the project manager for the River Park and that is a combination effort with his contract between Canal Place, the city of Cumberland and Allegany County. We are very pleased and very happy to have him aboard,” said Ritchie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.