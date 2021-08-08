CUMBERLAND, Md. — Western Maryland Scenic Railroad officials have negotiated new terms for the balance of payments on their Baldwin steam engine No. 1309.
The railroad purchased the massive locomotive in 2014 for $100,000 from the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore. A total of $50,000 was paid then and the remainder was due last year.
The scenic railroad had fallen on difficult financial times, particularly with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic last year, making processing the payment difficult.
Del. Mike McKay, president of the scenic railroad’s executive board, recently met with Frances Smyth, chairman of the B&O Museum board, to talk about the balance.
“We paid $50,000 but we owed them $50,000,” McKay said. “We went down to Baltimore and spoke to Mr. Smyth and he and I were able to negotiate a payment plan where we will give them $10,000 each year over the next five years. We made that first payment to them so the next one won’t be due until 2022.”
McKay said the payment plan has helped restore the scenic railroad’s relationship with the B&O Museum.
“That relationship that was a little soured since we had not fulfilled the agreement has now improved and we were also able to establish more favorable terms for the scenic railroad as well,” McKay said. “The payment schedule is a zero interest rate and we are pleased with the terms.”
McKay said the contract also includes language that the 1309 could not be transferred anytime in the future into private hands.
“The idea was that we didn’t want it privately owned,” McKay said. “We wanted to make sure the public would always be able to see the No. 1309 steam locomotive.”
The restoration of the No. 1309 is continuing. Officials hope it will be on the tracks for fall foliage excursions.
