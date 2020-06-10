Scenic railroad's steam locomotive takes big step forward

RIDGELEY, W.Va. — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad's Baldwin steam locomotive moved one step closer to a Cumberland to Frostburg voyage via iconic Helmstetter's Curve on Wednesday when the boiler of the No. 1309 was placed on two sets of wheels.
The 1949 engine was purchased by the railroad in 2014, but its restoration has faced a series of setbacks until a recent fundraising campaign launched by Trains magazine resulted in nearly $120,000 in donations.
Work stopped last summer when money dried up. At that point, the locomotive was 85% complete mechanically, according to railroad officials. Another $180,000 is needed to complete the project, and an additional $100,000 will be needed for water, coal and ash removal facilities.
The project has cost about $2.8 million so far.
Built in 1949, the locomotive, which was acquired from the B&O Railroad Museum, operated until 1956.
To contribute to the project, send donations marked "1309" to Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, 13 Canal Street, Cumberland, MD 21502, or donate online at www.wmsr.com/1309.
