CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools is on course to meet a $60,000 starting salary for teachers by July 1, 2026.
The wage is part of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future legislation that covers a 10-year span in which local school systems must develop a comprehensive plan to address areas that include early childhood education, high quality and diverse teachers and leaders, career and college readiness, resources to ensure all students are successful, and governance and accountability.
Wendy Main, ACPS Blueprint coordinator, recently gave the county Board of Education a summary presentation of the school system's proposed draft implementation plan.
Under the plan, the school system will assist with training and professional development or staff in early childhood education.
"ACPS will employ strategies to increase the diversity of our teaching staff in regards to race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status," she said.
ACPS will also work to increase the number of National Board Certified teachers in the school system.
The school system will "create a ninth-grade tracker system to measure progress towards on-time graduation and report that progress annually to the (Maryland State Department of Education)," Main said.
Additional social emotional learning coaches and school counselors will be provided to be more aligned with the ratio of 250 students to one counselor.
"We will ensure stakeholder engagement and feedback," she said.
The board voted to approve the ACPS Blueprint report, which must be submitted to the Maryland State Department of Education by March 15.
Information required to be in the report includes evidence that supports school system demographics, instructional framework and allocations of Blueprint funding.
Main thanked the ACPS pillar team chairpeople for the time and research they dedicated to the plan.
"I do appreciate all their hard work," she said.
BOE President Robert Farrell agreed.
"It is a heavy lift and we appreciate all your work," he said.
ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank said the plan is "a living document so we'll make changes as we move forward."
In other BOE news:
• Feb. 6-10 was recognized as National School Counselor Week.
• ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie provided a review of the Fiscal 2024 draft state aid report that showed a roughly 24% increase this year over last in students who qualify for free and reduced meals. The document also stated special education accounts for 15.6% of ACPS student enrollment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.