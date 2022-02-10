CUMBERLAND — In terms of per pupil wealth among Maryland’s 24 public school systems, Allegany County fell a bit closer to the bottom of the list this year.
As a result, the majority of Allegany County Public Schools' educational aid is expected to come from state sources.
ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie at Tuesday’s school board meeting discussed draft state aid and budget considerations for fiscal year 2023.
“Allegany actually became a little bit poorer this year,” he said. “We ranked 22nd in terms of per pupil wealth. Last year we were 21st.”
Wicomico County ranks 23rd and Caroline County is 24th, McKenzie said.
State aid categories include transportation grants, special education, college and career readiness, prekindergarten and concentration of poverty.
School district wealth impacts several funding groups and involves a formula that includes 50% of personal property, 100% of net taxable income and 40% of real property bases.
“The wealth formula is intended to be an equalizer between state and local resources,” McKenzie said.
ACPS kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment declined by 54.25 students, he said.
The number of students who qualify for free and reduced meals dropped by 151 students, which is nearly half of the K-12 enrollment.
“This is the first time that I can recall that our free and reduced meals actually dropped below 50%,” McKenzie said.
Special education also decreased by 76 students, and accounts for 15.31% of enrollment, he said.
Maryland’s overall student enrollment decreased by .69% from last year, McKenzie said.
“Last year was a difficult year for all districts in terms of enrollments as a result of COVID,” he said.
ACPS is set to receive more that $94 million in 2023 state aid, which is a 5.75% increase over the prior year, McKenzie said and recommended the board members view the plan from a cautiously optimistic stance.
“There’s always an opportunity that these numbers can change,” he said.
Board member Tammy Fraley said a raise in state aid might not mean ACPS will have a higher budget.
“An increase is not necessarily an overall increase at the end of the game,” she said of other financial influencers including expenses.
