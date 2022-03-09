CUMBERLAND, Md. — The rising cost of fuel was discussed at Tuesday’s Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie presented an update of the ACPS 2023 operating budget, which he said includes priorities, considerations and assumptions.
“We’re expecting an increase in transportation,” he said of costs related to fuel. He added that the proposed budget includes a fuel fee of roughly $3.50 per gallon.
Budget considerations also included a placeholder for good faith negotiations with the school district’s bargaining units, funding for five mental health professionals, and three and a half additional school security officers.
Several other factors including state legislation and a minimum wage increase could also impact the budget, McKenzie said.
Nearly 100% of the ACPS operational revenue comes from state and local resources, he said.
McKenzie said ACPS and county officials will meet April 7 to discuss school budget matters.
“A lot of these things could still change,” he said of budget considerations.
In other ACPS news:
- This year, the Allegany County NAACP partnered with the Allegany Arts Council to sponsor the 2022 Alice Darr Arts Scholarship. ACPS students in grades 9-12 were invited to submit artworks that represented local African American history along with an essay describing the event, place, individual, or family depicted in their work as well as the significance to local history. The 2022 Alice Darr Arts Scholarship winners are Allegany High School junior Lya Smith in first place, and Mountain Ridge High School seniors Ava Breighner and Amare Kennedy in second and third places respectively.
- March was recognized as Music in Our Schools, Youth Art, and Women’s History month.
