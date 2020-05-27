School board hopefuls offer views on coalition candidacies

CUMBERLAND — The nine candidates vying for three seats on the Allegany County Board of Education recently shared their views on candidates forming a slate, or coalition, to run.
The seats of incumbents David Bohn, Tammy Fraley and Ed Root, who was appointed when Wayne Foote was removed from the board last year, are expiring and all three are seeking reelection. Rounding out the list of candidates are Crystal Bender, Steven Lewis, Michael Leptic, Deborah Litman, Tony Ottaviani and Linda Widmyer.
The primary election will be held June 2, with balloting primarily taking place by mail.
“There will be one voting center, and that’s at the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day,” said Diane Loibel, election administrator for Allegany County. “They will be required to wear a mask; if they don’t have one, one will be supplied to them.”
The Times-News asked the candidates, via email, the following question: “In recent races, a concern has been raised that some candidates may appear to be running in tandem, as a slate, to create a coalition of sorts. How do you feel about this type of candidacy or do you feel candidates should remain independent and avoid pre-arranging views?”
The answers are listed in alphabetical order.
Bohn, the owner of a chiropractic office, wrote, “I am the only candidate for school board this cycle who ran as a tandem and in fact, it was my suggestion to do so. I am glad we did.”
Bohn campaigned with Robert Farrell and Foote in 2018.
“It does require a three-vote majority to pass anything on the board so if any three people have common goals that are supported by the electorate I see nothing wrong with this approach,” Bohn said. “As of today there is no such coalition, but I do like Steve Lewis and Linda Widmyer’s ideas and I have heard good things about Crystal Bender but haven’t met her.”
Bender, along with husband Jeremy, own ServiceMaster of Allegany County. She wrote, “Every candidate has the right to run their campaign as they see fit. If that means they want to team up with someone else, that’s their decision. I have no intentions of teaming up with anyone during the campaign process but, rather, hope that we can all work together as a team if elected.”
Fraley said, “I believe that each candidate should remain independent in their thoughts and actions. Each school board member should be able to evaluate needs separately and have a voice in deliberations and decisions.”
Litman, a public relations professional, wrote, “I believe that candidates should remain independent. Each candidate, and subsequently each board member, should be committed to thinking critically about the issues facing our school system and willing to advocate for what they believe is in the best interest of students and teachers. Ideally, board members will work collaboratively and respectfully with one another without forming coalitions that limit the ability for individual members to make informed decisions on their own.”
Leptic, who is working in security while he seeks a doctorate in psychology, said, “I do not necessarily believe that races where candidates run in tandem are negative unless they promote ill intent. Typically, endorsements of candidates are sought and received, which can be viewed as a coalition. Voters still have the sole discretion of voting for the candidates they desire, whether they run in tandem or not.”
Lewis, former principal at Fort Hill High School, wrote, “I never gave it much thought, but I guess it’s a sign of the new way some candidates campaign. I have seen candidates run under the umbrella of Governor (Larry) Hogan when they have similar political views, so I guess it happens on all levels. I never really chose sides on issues and teamed up with anyone; I have no thoughts or concerns either way. I’m going to campaign on my own thoughts and give my own effort, along with my supporters, to get elected. I find it more concerning when candidates run without the experience and background to make correct informed decisions.”
Ottaviani, a restaurant owner, replied, “I think that these kinds of coalitions are not any big deal, generally. But, they can become problematic if they begin to subvert the will of the people and the best interests of Allegany County students and staff.”
Root, a veteran education administrator, wrote, “I strongly oppose a slate or coalition of candidates. We need independent people who will listen to discussion and vote in the best interest of students, teachers and staff and the best interests of the school system.”
Linda Widmyer, who worked in the Allegany County Public School System for several years, answered: “I don’t have a problem with candidates who share the same values and visions working together. I do not see it as a way to pre-arrange views, but instead I see it as people who share the same goals for our students and teachers working together in a combined effort to building the best school system for our community.”
Loibel said a drop box will be placed outside the county building beginning May 21 for anyone wishing to drop their ballot off. For anyone not registered, the deadline has been extended to May 27. Registration can be completed online at elections.maryland.gov.
