CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education has “technology in place” for the public to participate in regular upcoming meetings, and the search for a new superintendent, board President Tammy Fraley said Friday.
Last week, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced that all Maryland public schools would close to slow the progression of the rapidly spreading COVID-19.
Fraley, who also serves as Maryland Association of Boards of Education president-elect for 2019-2020, said the local BOE meetings will be available via livestreaming, teleconferencing and/or a combination.
“The system still needs to continue to support our student base and the community,” she said via email.
Earlier this month, the board invited the public to complete a survey pertaining to the next ACPS superintendent.
Comments collected will be used to develop criteria and characteristics for candidates for the school system's top job.
The vacancy will then be advertised, applications reviewed next month and initial structured interviews are set to begin in May.
“The possibilities of (second-round interviews) and stakeholder input on the final candidates being remote are now being evaluated as that would occur late May/early June,” Fraley said.
A permanent appointment is expected to be announced in June, with the new superintendent to officially begin work on July 1.
In other ACPS news, the BOE will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Because the board’s central office is closed to the public, and staff has restricted access, the meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKYR712hqxA.
Board members will likely immediately close the public meeting and recess to executive session to discuss personnel matters and negotiations, consult with legal counsel, and conduct administrative function.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.