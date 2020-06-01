School board only local race on ballot

CUMBERLAND — The Maryland primary election will be held Tuesday, however the Allegany County Board of Education race will be the only local race on the ballot.
The primary is being conducted largely by mail this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There will be one voting center, and that’s at the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day,” Diane Loibel, election administrator for Allegany County, said. “They will be required to wear a mask; if they don’t have one, one will be supplied to them.”
Voters can also drop off their ballot. A large drop-off box is located outside the county office building’s front door.
Cumberland City Council seats held by Eugene Frazier and Laurie Marchini are up for election. However, an insufficient number of candidates filed resulting in the race bypassing the primary and moving to the general election on Nov. 3.
The U.S. Presidential race will be on the ballot to select a Democratic and Republican candidate, as will be the Sixth District Congressional race. For the Democrats, incumbent Rep. David Trone is being challenged by Max Bero. Republican hopefuls include Kevin Caldwell, Chris Meyyur and Neil Parrott.
