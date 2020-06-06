School board to approve budget

CUMBERLAND — Costs of textbooks and instructional supplies for Allegany County Public Schools are expected to be more than 63% higher than last year.
A $4.2 million expense is listed on the school system’s proposed fiscal 2021, $117.4 million operating budget, which the Board of Education could approve at Tuesday’s meeting.
The plan includes “funding to achieve a 1:1 ratio between devices and students” of up to $1 million and $875,000 for textbooks.
The approved fiscal 2020 budget was $115.8 million, of which $2.6 million was allocated for textbooks and instructional supplies.
The latest budget proposal also includes nearly $68 million for salaries and wages, $1.2 million for equipment and buildings, and $25.3 for fixed charges.
Revenue includes $83.9 million in state aid, $31.1 million from Allegany County, and $300,000 in federal direct aid that’s $50,000 less than last year.
In other ACPS news:
• The BOE will review the school system’s ethics policy and consider appointment of ethics panel members.
• The information technology report for the board includes an update on work to provide local low-income housing communities with internet access options in Cumberland and Frostburg. “Atlantic Broadband has worked hard to partner in this area providing a low cost service,” the report states. “Comcast on the other hand so far has not.”
• The school system’s Continuity of Learning and ACPS Recovery Plan will be discussed.
• The BOE will consider approval of a contract for Interim Superintendent Jeff Blank effective July 1 through June 30, 2021.
Tuesday’s meetings will include an executive session at 3:30 p.m., followed by a public forum at 5 p.m.
The open meeting will be live streamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia.
