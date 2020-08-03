CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education plans to discuss its reopening plan during a public meeting Tuesday.
Due to COVID-19, the 1 p.m. event will be held virtually and can be livestreamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia.
The meeting agenda does not include details.
The 2020-2021 School Year Reopening Plan Overview will include a “presentation to be presented live and slides will be added to BoardDocs after meeting,” it states.
Last month, Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Karen Salmon, who closed public schools across the state in March, talked of reopening plans at a press conference.
Each Maryland local school system, in consultation with its health department, will determine how to open, and which groups of students and staff will be able to reenter buildings, she said at that time.
According to the ACPS website, the school system will follow the state Reopening Maryland Schools K-12 Decision Matrix.
“ACPS is currently reviewing our recovery options for each stage in preparation for the opening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year, which is scheduled for August 26, 2020, for students,” the site states. “Staff will develop plans with input from multiple stakeholders, and these plans will be shared during the August 11, 2020, meeting of the Board of Education.”
School system's plans must be submitted to MSDE by Aug.14 for review and final approval.
Allegany County’s neighboring school systems have announced virtual reopening.
Garrett County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Baker said schools will open for the first nine weeks in a red phase, consisting of virtual instruction in which students will engage in learning from home via the Schoology learning management system.
The goal, which is detailed on the GCPS website, “is to transition to a ‘yellow’ hybrid phase after the first nine weeks of school,” she stated in a recent letter to parents and guardians. “The hybrid model offers in-school learning at a reduced capacity with virtual learning opportunities for students when they are not scheduled to be present in the school building.”
Washington County’s first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 31 “with all students in grades pre-k through 12 engaged in distance learning … and continuing until it is safe for students to physically return to school,” the school system’s website states.
