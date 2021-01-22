CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education will meet Monday to discuss learning formats and return to school plans.
Board members will first meet in executive session at 12:30 p.m., followed by a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. that the public may view at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, emails will be read in the order in which they were received. Personal information will not be withheld and anonymous submissions will not be considered.
