As we enter 2023, I encourage parents to learn about the growth mindset and use mindset skills to help their child become more capable and resilient. A growth mindset will help your child thrive in all areas of life, not just school.
Dr. Carol Dweck, author of “Mindset,” created the terms “fixed mindset” and “growth mindset” to describe beliefs individuals have about intelligence. Individuals with a growth mindset believe they can improve their abilities, face challenges, and strengthen their skills through effort and perseverance.
Individuals with a fixed mindset have a narrow perspective, believing they are born with certain traits. A parent might say, “I was never any good at math, so it’s no wonder that my daughter is also terrible at math.” Someone with a fixed mindset often equates success with being more gifted or talented than someone else. A parent might say, “He’s a natural born athlete,” as if a person’s genetics is the only quality needed to excel as an athlete. An individual with a fixed mindset believes that either “I’m really good at it” or “It’s just not for me.”
Fortunately, neither our cognitive nor our athletic ability is written totally in our genes. We may have innate characteristics that help, but it’s only the starting point. The field of neuroscience shows that the brain has the ability to grow new connections and strengthen existing ones. However, the right actions and routines are needed to increase our skills. Developing a growth mindset is a critical skill for leading a happy and productive life.
The following are strategies that parents can use to teach growth mindset skills to their children:
Emphasize work ethic and effort over intelligence. Dweck’s research indicates that students who are praised for being smart will often cultivate a fixed mindset. They will choose easy tasks because of the risk of making mistakes or failure. Praising hard work, perseverance, and flexible thinking will encourage students to cultivate a growth mindset. Students will be more likely to take academic risks when they believe that achievement comes from determination and effort.
Emphasize that mistakes are part of the learning process. Those with a fixed mindset allow mistakes to make them feel defeated. They equate making mistakes with their lack of intelligence or self-worth. Help your child to see mistakes as learning opportunities. Thomas Edison made lots of mistakes before his inventions were successful. He is credited with saying, “I’ve not failed 10,000 times — I’ve successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work.” Now that is a growth mindset.
Emphasize that failure doesn’t define a person. Failure should be regarded for what it is — a painful setback. Don’t deny the failure, make excuses for it, or assign blame to someone for it. Setbacks are a part of life. Individuals can allow setbacks to cripple them or to ignite a fire under them. Help your child rebound from setbacks by encouraging them to reflect on the strategies they used. Then, encourage extra time and effort to lead to higher levels of achievement and future success.
Emphasize that challenges are opportunities for growth. Students benefit from productive struggle, a term used to define a state of effort that enables them to work through challenging learning experiences. Persistence is a key element of productive struggle. Encourage your child to think and process the learning task. Don’t be quick to jump in with help or an answer. Let them try to solve the challenge even if mistakes are made along the way. Be ready to offer feedback and support, only if needed.
Emphasize the power of “yet.” In her book, Dweck discusses the “power of yet,” a phrase that means the ability to improve. As a former principal, I watched band and orchestra students develop their musical abilities over the course of their school experience. In the beginning, students didn’t know how to play the instrument, read the music, or work together. Yet, with the right attitude, effort and consistent practice over time, these students remarkably improved their skills.
Help your child develop a growth mindset by replacing the word “can’t” in their vocabulary with the words “not yet.”
