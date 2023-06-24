“School’s out for summer” is an expression that brings a smile to the face of most children. The summer break provides an opportunity for students to relax from their studies. However, there are drawbacks to an extended break from school. Some students will not have opportunities for enrichment and will experience learning loss.
Younger students are more likely to experience higher levels of learning loss because they are at critical stages in their cognitive and social development. Math, reading, and writing skills can quickly diminish if they are not reinforced during the summer break.
Parents can use the following strategies to support learning over the summer:
Summer academic programs and campsMany school systems provide summer academic programs. These programs focus on critical skills such as reading, writing, mathematics, and social/emotional learning. Some programs offer fine arts and physical education. Transportation is typically provided. Contact your child’s school to find out if a summer academic program is available.
Schools or local colleges may offer robotics or STEM camps during the summer. The local YMCA and churches may also sponsor day camps. Students will experience activities such as games, crafts, and fine arts. Consider contacting your child’s school, the YMCA, or a local church to find out about summer opportunities. If you are concerned about your child going to these programs without you, ask about attending or volunteering.
Reading, writing, and arithmeticReading skills can be negatively impacted over the summer months. Contact your child’s school about a summer reading challenge. The community library is also a great place to check out a book or learn about a reading program or contest. Project Gutenberg is an online library of free e-books. Parents and students can search for age-appropriate books to enjoy.
Writing is another area that is impacted during the summer break. Use creative ways to encourage writing. Exchanging letters with a schoolmate is an excellent way to encourage writing. Writing a letter weekly to a grandparent or favorite relative is a meaningful way to increase connection and skills. Journal writing is another way that builds skills. Prompts can include topics such as “What is your favorite animal, and why”? “What is your favorite activity, and why”? “Who is your best friend, and why”? Writing poetry and stories are creative ways for children to develop skills. Consider encouraging them to draw and create a story or poem based on their drawing. At nightzookeeper.com, parents can review blogs that provide strategies to help children write stories.
Research indicates that the greatest learning loss is related to math. Help your child maintain math skills by using games to reinforce learning. If you have access to a computer with internet, consider an application like coolmath.com where children can access math games. There are ‘unplugged’ number games to help students build mental math abilities. Using a game like basketball or softball provides an opportunity for children to earn and calculate points for each basket made or ball caught or hit.
Physical activityStudies indicate that physical activity has positive effects on achievement and behavior. Whether it’s kicking a soccer ball in the backyard, playing hopscotch on the sidewalk, or swimming at the local community pool, make sure that your child is active each day. There are numerous other activities to enjoy, including walking, dancing, badminton, soccer, running, and biking. If your child has not learned to swim, contact your local YMCA and see if lessons are available. This is a critical life skill all children need in order to be safe around water. Knowing how to swim will open many possibilities for your child, including canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. The Parks and Recreation Department may also offer swimming and tennis lessons.
Acts of kindnessA child’s social and emotional development is enhanced through volunteering and service. Talk to your child about random acts of kindness that can be performed in your home or the community over the summer. If you have an elderly relative or neighbor, you may want to consider talking to your child about an activity that could be done to assist that person, such a getting mail, watering plants, or weeding gardens. Older children can possibly volunteer at a summer camp, food bank, or charitable organization. Talk to your child about age-appropriate acts of kindness that they can perform over the summer.
As chief academic officer at Allegany County Public Schools, Kim Green Kalbaugh, who has a doctorate in educational leadership and higher education administration with a minor in instructional technology, provides leadership, direction and supervision in the development, implementation, evaluation and coordination of curriculum and instruction for pre-k through grade 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.