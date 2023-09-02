Back to school is a big adjustment for students whether they are just entering kindergarten, attending a different school or transitioning to a new grade level. All school-age children will feel various emotions: excitement, nervousness, and anxiety.
Parents can positively influence back to school success by utilizing the following strategies:
Adjust daily routines During the summer months, children often stay up later. Once school starts, the morning routine occurs much earlier and students need time to adjust. Adolescent studies indicate that children need nine or more hours of sleep a night. Beginning a daily routine will help reduce stressful mornings. Set rituals such as bathing, setting out clothes, packing lunches and organizing book bags in the evening. Move bedtime a few minutes earlier each night until your child is able to rise and shine without morning drama.
Build your child’s awareness
The more aware your child is of the school, the less anxiety the child will feel. Parents may also contact the school office staff directly and ask to tour the building. Often staff are available to show parents and students through the building. Key areas will include classrooms, library, gym, auditorium, office and bathrooms. If possible, ask if the principal or school counselor is available to meet your child. These actions will make your child feel more prepared and emotionally safe for the start of school.
Offer a listening earLet your child know that you are a compassionate listener. Children, like adults, have worries and fears that they need to articulate. Children will have fears that may sound very silly to parents. Avoid underplaying their fears and recognize that allowing your child to vocalize fears can reduce the negative impact. If your child is talking about a specific worry such as not having anyone to sit with at lunch or finding a classroom or bathroom, ask them how they will handle that situation if it would occur. It is a delicate balance between solving your child’s issues and helping them learn how to handle fearful situations.
Teach positive behaviorsYour child learns the most significant behaviors from you — both positive and negative. Your words and actions are powerful influencers in your child’s life. Teach your child good manners including politeness, honesty, kindness, respect and a positive attitude. Good manners will help your child interact successfully with others and will help them build positive relationships throughout the school years and into adulthood. Moreover, demonstrate enthusiasm about learning and help your child see how enjoyable learning can be. Teach them about the power of “yet.” They may not know a particular skill now, but with effort, practice and persistence, they will increase their skills. This will help them build a growth mindset.
Prioritize daily school attendanceParents are in charge of building good attendance habits. There is a strong correlation between regular school attendance and academic achievement. Missing 10% or more of a school year, only one to three days a month, makes it harder for students to gain academic skills, build relationships and develop positive school habits. Missing school creates stress for students because they lose the direct instruction that helps students understand the lesson. As the stress level increases, students will try to stay home even more frequently, which only compounds the problem. If your child is feeling stressed about academics, absences or anything else that is making it difficult for them to attend, reach out to the school’s counselors. They will work with you and your child to help develop the routines that will continue throughout their school years.
Partner with school staffMeet your child’s teachers during the school’s open house and attend parent conferences. Check on your child’s grades and talk to teachers about strengths and deficiencies. If your child received diagnostic or state assessment results, make sure you understand what those results indicate. School counselors and teachers can explain this information to parents. If your child is not proficient in reading or math, ask about tutoring and academic interventions.
Parents have the greatest impact on children’s academic and social-emotional success at school. During the school day, a teacher has the most significant impact on achievement. Together, you can make each school year the best one possible for your child.
