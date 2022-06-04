KEYSER, W.Va. — Student security while in the classroom goes far beyond the four walls of the building, local school safety experts say.
In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives 21 people — 19 of whom were children — and injured 17 more, Mineral County coordinator of school safety John Wilson and Allegany County school safety assistant supervisor Anthony Rumgay talked about emergency preparedness measures and overall security in regional schools.
Communication, preparation
Addressing mental health concerns and having open and honest communication with students and families plays just as much of a role as physical security measures in creating a safe environment for all, Wilson said during a recent phone interview.
Wilson was hired in 2018 to oversee all aspects of security in Mineral County schools, he said. His job entails communicating consistently with families, and he said that many of those he speaks with are concerned with the widespread impact bullying can have.
One recent instance of high stress in county schools occurred during the school year that just concluded, Wilson said. In the fall, tensions were inflamed at Keyser High School over transgender students' use of restrooms corresponding with the gender with which they identify, rather than the one they were assigned at birth.
"There was a lot of tension," Wilson said. "The role I took in that place was that I spent about three weeks almost daily in that school just interviewing kids, the ones who were making posts — violent posts or particularly angry rhetoric posts — and I would sit them down one at a time and just talk to them. (We would talk for a) half-hour, 45 minutes, an hour and 15 minutes for some of them, just to hear their points of view, and also to educate some of them on the difference between freedom of speech and assault and battery, for instance."
In his experience, Wilson said, he has found that students are oftentimes angry and frustrated when they feel as if no one is listening to them. Hearing them out, he said, can make a world of difference, and Wilson said he aims not to be punitive in such conversations while remaining matter-of-fact about consequences.
While he was unsure whether any of those involved had actually changed their opinions, Wilson said, "it just kind of died down and we did our best to accommodate everyone. My own stance was look, regardless of what you believe, this school will be safe. I want to protect your opinions and your rights, but one right you do not have is to hurt somebody else for what they believe. That's not a right, and I will not allow it. Part of that means expressing opinions that indicate you intend to hurt someone else."
Wilson is "on a mission" to get more counselors placed in county schools, he said, and while the school system has tried hiring more, they have had "tremendous difficulty" filling those positions.
The school system has also upgraded some security procedures during his tenure, Wilson said. Security cameras have been upgraded in recent years, and for the coming school year, he said, faculty and staff will be issued updated photo IDs. The key fob system will be refreshed as well.
County schools undergo regular evaluations by the state fire marshal, as well as ones performed by himself and school administrators, Wilson said, and they're in the process of scheduling additional security assessments. A new anonymous tip system is also being implemented for the coming school year, he said.
In an ideal world, Wilson said, he'd like to see a resource officer and a mental health professional in every county school, because "that would be money better spent than any security system we can buy."
While they've done a lot to improve security in recent years, it's "tricky" to qualify how well-prepared county schools, and schools in general, are for an emergency, Wilson said.
"What I should say is we're perfectly prepared. That would be the politically correct answer," Wilson said. "But to tell you the truth, I don't think any school would say that they're prepared enough. Ideally, every school would be impenetrable to any kind of threat, but no school is."
Tragic events like the mass shooting in Uvalde tend to force the issue of school security to the forefront, Wilson said, but he feels it's critical for it to remain in the public eye rather than receding from awareness after a few weeks.
"Everybody's talking about it. It matters right now," Wilson said. "I'm committed to making sure I care as much this time next year as I do right now. It's easy to have a heightened sense of it right now because it's a hot topic.
"Knowing that that could happen on my watch — and it could, any day of any week — and the tragic loss of that, I started thinking about all the things I need to do better," Wilson said. "One of those things is to start pounding the desk about the things we're not doing as well as we could, as well as we should, and that's my job."
Allegany schools prepared
Rumgay said via email that Allegany County teachers receive trainings throughout the school year, including active shooter drills. Staff members also take part with their students, he said.
Allegany County has six school resource officers as well as six armed school safety employees, said Rumgay, both of whom are required to take a 40-hour training offered by the Maryland Center for School Safety.
"The training covers topics such as active training and tactics used to combat a potential assailant; Single Officer Response to Active Shooter (SORAT); and Advance Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT)," he said.
County schools also have many physical safety features in place, Rumgay said.
"All Allegany County Public Schools are equipped with live cameras that cover interior and exterior areas of the schools/buildings," he wrote. "All schools deploy a visitor management system designed by Raptor Technologies that runs all visitors through multiple police and state databases before they are allowed to enter the buildings. All doors to the schools are locked at all times.
"Each school has a Critical Incident Plan that is updated annually," Rumgay said. "These plans are reviewed and approved by the Maryland Center for School Safety. The Critical Incident Plan is a guide to aid staff and students in the event of a major incident. All students and staff also participate in practical scenarios throughout the school year, such as lockdown and shelter in place drills."
When speaking with the public, Rumgay wrote, the concerns he's presented with most "revolve around bullying, the inappropriate use of social media and active shooters."
Rumgay said he maintains close communication with others in the county to remain prepared in the event of an emergency.
"I have been able to maintain a working relationship with the law enforcement agencies, fire departments, Allegany County State's Attorney’s Office and the Department of Emergency Services," Rumgay said. "My priority is to keep them up to date on any changes or incidents within the school system. I appreciate the assistance they provide. School safety is on the forefront of the minds of many. There’s always room to improve, but I feel our schools are prepared to handle a critical incident. Our principals, teachers and support staff maintain a proactive approach when it comes to school safety, and all of them should be commended for their efforts."
Rumgay urged community involvement as a means of prevention.
"Parents, neighbors and students all share the responsibility for maintaining positive and secure schools," he said. "If you see something, say something. Contact your school administrators. If you do not have a child in the school system, contact your nearest law enforcement agency."
