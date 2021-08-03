CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Public Schools’ plan for in-person, weekday instruction will soon be made public.
A draft of the 2021-2022 reopening plan will be published on the ACPS website by Friday, school officials said via press release Monday.
The Maryland State Department of Education required schools to submit plans by Aug. 13.
Wearing a face covering will be required for drivers and students on school buses, the release stated.
“All staff and parents are encouraged to make the best decision for their own personal health and safety, and the health and safety of students,” the release stated. “ACPS will maintain physical distancing as much as possible within the school setting.”
The school system will also continue its bagged lunch program.
“Modifications to the lunch schedule and locations for meal services will be determined by the school principal based on the needs of the school,” the release stated. “The cafeteria and classrooms may be used, as necessary.”
School and office facilities with undergo daily cleanings, and “ACPS will continue to examine ways to ensure improved ventilation within all buildings,” the release stated.
Staff and students should continue washing or sanitizing hands routinely, especially before eating.
“ACPS will continue to follow Maryland Department of Health guidance in regards to isolation and quarantine,” the release stated. “The current guidance is that unvaccinated students and staff will need to quarantine up to 14 days if they are in close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19.”
Vaccinated students and staff will not need to quarantine if they are in close contact with a COVID-19 case as long as they remain symptom-free, the release stated.
CDC guidance
Given new evidence on the COVID-19 delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Monday recommended “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
Children should return to full-time in-person learning “in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place,” the website stated.
Recent CDC recommendations included “the need for localities to monitor community transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing, and occurrence of outbreaks to guide decisions” on layered prevention strategies.
ACPS meeting
The ACPS education board will meet in private at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
A 3 p.m. public meeting will follow, and be live-streamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia.
Case numbers
According to the Maryland Department of Health on Monday, the statewide COVID-19 daily positive case rate was 3.23%.
The statewide rate was .57% on July 1, and has continued to rise ever since.
The daily case rate on Monday was reportedly 3.01% for Allegany County, 1.51% for Garrett County and 4.41% for Washington County.
Also on Monday, the seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 7.89 statewide, with Allegany County at 4.67, Garrett County at 2.46 and Washington County at 7.28.
The CDC reported 77.6% of Marylanders over age 18 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties each had roughly half of the state’s vaccination rate.
The majority of all new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations come from people that are unvaccinated, an MDH official recently said.
“Maryland continues to strongly recommend and encourage all eligible Marylanders to get a life-saving COVID-19 shot.”
