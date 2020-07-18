CUMBERLAND — As the country fights to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan has made it clear that President Donald Trump won’t bully Maryland schools to open until they’re ready.
After Trump threatened to withhold or divert federal funding if schools don’t fully reopen, Hogan told NBC’s “Meet The Press” that Maryland education officials “are not going to be rushed” into sending students back to school.
“We’re going to come up with a plan … to provide the best education we can for our kids and do it in a safe way,” the governor said.
Maryland established some basic guidelines each local school system must incorporate in a reopening plan the state education department will review and approve by Aug. 14.
Then, the state will institute protocols that follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, consider input of public health experts and provide for flexibility for local school systems, Hogan said.
State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon will provide an update at a press conference next week, he said.
Salmon, who closed public schools across the state in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, is working with local officials and top health professionals to gather information, Hogan said.
Maryland presents K-12 Decision Matrix
Maryland’s plan to reopen schools involves three color-coded scenarios and steps.
The governor’s office, in coordination with members of the state’s coronavirus recovery team and experts at the Maryland Department of Health, are monitoring key metrics to identify the appropriate stage within Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan.
Salmon, in consultation with the Maryland State Board of Education, will subsequently determine the operational status of schools within each stage.
Stage 1 is red and calls for all school activities to be conducted online and through distance learning platforms.
The second, yellow, stage would allow some in-person school activities with social distancing measures applied.
Under Stage 2, each local school system must meet the Requirements for Opening Schools as outlined in Maryland’s Recovery Plan for Education, which includes the establishment of local education recovery stakeholder groups, identification of learning gaps and instructional placement of students, outlined health procedures, safe transportation for all students and a system for tracking attendance.
Stage 3 is green and states in-person activities “may fully resume, and schools can begin normal operations consistent with additional safety measures.”
According to the last step of the matrix, local school systems will determine which groups of students and staff will be able to re-enter buildings.
“Specific schedules, calendar modifications, and delivery of instruction are at the discretion of the local school system,” it states. “Depending on conditions in their locality, school systems may be more restrictive than the requirements outlined in the State Recovery Plan, and the health and safety measures outlined by the governor and MDH.”
Decisions prior to the last step can be reevaluated in accordance with the state’s emerging data regarding COVID-19 trends.
Local school systems navigate options
Allegany County Public Schools officials are reviewing options for each stage of the state’s matrix in preparation for opening schools Aug. 26 for students.
The school system is developing plans to be shared with the public at the education board’s Aug. 11 meeting.
“(ACPS) staff is currently in the process of working through the Recovery Plan, and small group stakeholder meetings, which are closed, are part of that process,” ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross said via email. “Once all the input and feedback has been compiled, we will be issuing a press release.”
The Garrett County Public Schools Board of Education on July 14 voted to postpone the start of school to Sept. 8.
“This calendar revision will allow the school system to concentrate its efforts on reopening safely for all students and staff if we are able to open under the Yellow or Green phase,” GCPS said via press release. “The additional time will also allow the school system to prepare for the distance or remote learning options that will be available to all students and will be mandatory if the opening occurs under the Red phase.”
‘Everyone is connected’ to school
Stephanie Marchbank is an English teacher at Mountain Ridge High School.
“Everyone is connected to someone who is at a school, whether it be a student, teacher, administrator, supervisor, custodian, cafeteria worker, or bus driver, and we want to keep our community healthy so we can keep our economy healthy,” she said via email.
“The best leaders are the ones who are vested in their communities, and we are lucky that we have that situation in this county,” Marchbank said. “A safe environment is vital to student learning, so if face-to-face learning is to occur, there needs to be no risk of COVID-19 death or disability to students, staff, and community members.”
Local students shared via email varying ideas of how school should resume.
“I want school to start virtually because I don’t want to give the virus to my family or any of my friends, which would be very harmful,” said Mountain Ridge senior Joey Oyer, 17.
“I think the best way to handle all the changes due to the pandemic is to be able to choose between two different types of learning: virtually and face-to-face,” said Bishop Walsh School sophomore Cameron Hein, 15.
“My hope is that school would return back to normal, but that is highly unlikely. Being a senior, I am hoping to have normalcy with fall sports and events. Under the circumstances, I trust the BOE is doing everything they can to make school as normal as possible,” said MRHS senior Reillee Beeman, 17.
“Education is critical to the mental and social development of our youth; therefore, students should return in the fall with rotation schedule, daily temperature checks, and requirement of masks, social distancing, and safe sanitation measures,” said MRHS junior Saylor Miller, 16.
“I want to be able to go back to school and be in a work environment, having a schedule along with an area where I can focus on work,” said Allegany High School senior Shelby Holt, 17.
“Soccer is really important to me, and this is my senior year, so of course I want to have a normal fun year. At the same time, I’m nervous that this virus is going to affect all of that, like it has for the past few months,” said MRHS senior Lizzie Marchbank, 17.
“I think we should start off online, and if we can find a good solution to go back to the actual building, we should. If we go back, we should take all precautions, maybe with a half-day schedule. Students should not all be in the building at the same time,” said MRHS junior CiCi Cooper, 16.
Associations, union want virtual start
As Maryland on Tuesday saw its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than a month, education officials called for schools across the state to begin virtually for the fall semester.
The Maryland State Education Association, Baltimore Teachers Union and Maryland PTA sent a letter to Hogan and Salmon that asked them to protect the health and safety of Maryland students, educators and families.
Representing more than 75,000 educators across the state, MSEA President and elementary school teacher Cheryl Bost said virtual learning is necessary to protect the safety of staff, students and families.
“Caution now makes it more likely that we will be able to transition to a hybrid model after the year begins, and possibly a mostly in-person model later in the school year when it is safe,” she said.
BTU President Diamonté Brown said educators prefer in-person teaching, but want to ensure safety of staff and students.
“It is more convenient to teach in person,” she said. “However, it is not right now the safest way.”
Brown also talked of the inequities among districts.
Many Baltimore City students must use public transportation to get to school, which puts them at added risk for COVID-19, she said.
MPTA representative Tonya Sweat said the organization stands with the state’s educators.
“These are not ordinary times,” she said. “We are now facing a new and unprecedented reality in which every child’s health and those whom they come in contact with are at risk.”
To ask parents to return their children to school under such circumstances is “reckless,” Sweat said.
“Especially in the face of overcrowded classrooms, insufficient health protocols and poor planning,” she said. “This is totally not acceptable.”
The letter states that the most prudent course of action is to focus on how educators can provide the highest possible quality of virtual learning during the first semester of the school year, during which time the hope is that the virus is mitigated to a level that will allow for a subsequent expansion of in-person learning.
To do that, plans and resources must reach a 1:1 student to device ratio as soon as possible, increase internet access to students and educators who lack it at home, continue to run school-based meal services, expand professional development for educators and training and resources for students and families to increase virtual learning fluency, engage in trauma-informed practices and deploy crisis intervention teams where needed.
While a “perfect solution” does not exist, a safe one does, the letter stated.
“We urge state and county leaders and employers to be accommodating to their employees who are parents with flexible or remote work policies and state-facilitated childcare similar to what was done for healthcare workers,” it stated. “We must be in this together and have empathy for one another. We must rise above politics and focus on the reality and complexities of safely reopening schools. If we open our schools too quickly and without adequate safety precautions, the result will be that some educators, students, and their family members will contract the coronavirus. Some will recover, some will face debilitating health consequences or healthcare bills that they cannot pay, and some will die. These are stubborn facts. And they are costs and consequences that we must refuse to accept.”
COVID-19 infections should be anticipated
The Allegany County Education Association released a statement that echoes concerns laid out in the joint MSEA position.
“As an organization, ACEA must advocate for our most at-risk students and members,” the group said via email. “We believe that starting the school year in an online only format to start and moving gradually toward in-person teaching and learning is the safest path forward.”
Washington County’s Board of Education voted unanimously to start the year exclusively online and ACEA wants Allegany County to do the same.
“The possibility exists in areas with relatively low infection rates to begin in-person learning with targeted groups of students that would benefit the most from it,” ACEA stated. “In-person instruction with primary grade students in small groups would be one example of such a targeted approach. In-person work with special education students who require intensive accommodations would be another. In-person learning for these, or any other group, will require a clear and consistent protocol for handling directives related to masks, physical distance, and compliance with CDC and Health Department guidelines. These, among many other concerns, must be addressed before any in-person instruction can happen safely.”
Plans must be developed to anticipate the impact of COVID-19 infections in a school building.
“To be sure, our members have a range of opinions about re-opening and ACEA leadership has and will continue to weigh all the feedback we get,” the group stated. “ACEA members should be and will be involved in whatever re-opening situation we find ourselves. Our members are experts and the ideal learning environment is one where our members are working with their students face to face. However, this is not an ideal situation.”
State, local superintendent searches halt
COVID-19 also interfered with school leadership plans at state and local levels.
Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon had been set to retire June 30.
But the state education board decided experienced leadership was imperative to direct Maryland’s 24 public school systems, which are categorized by 23 counties and Baltimore City, through the global pandemic, and in late March extended Salmon’s position for another year.
Salmon was named Maryland Superintendent of the Year in 2012, and received numerous awards and honors throughout her educational career.
She agreed to a new contract and will serve as state school superintendent through June 30, 2021.
Last year, the ACPS education board appointed Jeff Blank, the school system’s chief administrative officer at the time, as interim superintendent.
The school system’s superintendent position was left vacant by David Cox, who accepted a job in Tennessee.
The board’s process to find a permanent superintendent was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, during an audio-only meeting, the school board unanimously approved Blank’s continuation of the job.
Blank agreed to serve as ACPS interim superintendent for another year.
“This is a difficult time for everyone,” Blank said. “We’ll continue to work hard and we look forward to when we can return to school as usual.”
