CUMBERLAND — Technology has slowly reduced the need for a 40-plus year relationship designed to save taxpayer dollars.
From the mid 1970s until roughly five years ago, all Allegany County finances, human resources, payroll, taxes and utility billing were generated by Allegany County Public Schools.
The partnership, referred to as the Data Processing
Executive Committee, was created to share programmer resources between the two agencies.
Over the years, increasingly more efficient technology replaced expensive, massive machines the two groups shared, leaving the production of liquor licenses as one of few functions for school system employees under the DPEC.
“It reduced costs (and) was a very good plan,” ACPS Chief Technology Officer Nil Grove said of the initial agreement between the agencies that purchased a roughly $370,000 IBM computer set-up in 1978. “These guys were really, really thinking … they were very smart.”
The county and ACPS equally funded salaries for DPEC programming staff as well as costs for items including software, hardware, maintenance and supplies. Each agency paid roughly $200,000 annually in recent years.
In 2007, the BOE purchased an $80,000 computer upgrade for students’ grades to be tabulated, and for the county’s financial information to be analyzed.
Today, the two groups are moving toward cloud-based computing, which enables users to access the same files and applications from almost any device, and only one programmer is left on DPEC, Grove said.
However, each year the school system still produces approximately 125 liquor licenses for the county, as well as tax rolls for the city of Luke.
There’s no real end date for the DPEC, and the county and school system would have to agree to dismantle it, Grove said.
“This partnership was to share programmer resources,” she said. “Both agencies have been slowly migrating away."
