CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allison Schultz, an 11th grade Fort Hill High School student, is among five finalists to be the 2022-2023 student member of the Maryland State Board of Education.
Each public high school in Maryland was permitted to nominate one student who must be regularly enrolled in a public high school, in good standing, and a junior or senior as of July 1, 2022, for the position.
Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the candidates are scheduled to participate in the Maryland Association of Student Councils virtual legislative session.
"Each candidate will deliver a speech of his or her composition and will participate in a question and answer period," the MASC website states. "During this time, delegates will have the opportunity to submit written questions and will hear candidates’ responses to the randomly selected questions. Questions center around candidates’ experience, platform, goals, ideas, and other appropriate topics that will help distinguish the top contenders."
Approved in 1985 and amended in 2007, legislation specifies that the MASC shall have the opportunity to nominate two students for the governor’s consideration, according to the website.
“One of these nominees will be appointed by the governor to serve a one‑year term as the Student Member of the Maryland State Board of Education,” the website states.
Schultz, 16, said she is grateful for the chance to represent students from Western Maryland “who often go underrepresented” in the state.
“It’s incredible to get to talk to so many amazing students about what they want to see in our education system,” she said via email Friday.
According to her resume, Schultz has been class president since 2019, Fort Hill color guard captain since 2021 and plays tennis.
Her memberships include the National Honor Society, Rho Khappa Social Studies Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
After she graduates from high school, Schultz hopes to pursue a medical field path.
“I am also planning to apply to the Air Force Academy, into the behavioral health field of study,” she said.
Allegany County Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Kim Green Kalbaugh said the application process for the SMOB seat is rigorous, and responsibilities that come with the position are extensive.
“Allison excels academically, is a well-rounded student, and is a knowledgeable, hard-working, and responsive leader,” Kalbaugh said via email Thursday. “She would do a superb job advocating for the interests, rights, and well-being of all students in the state.”
Brooklyne Noel, student member of the ACPS education board, said “it was very competitive” for Schultz to become a finalist.
“We’re very proud of Allison,” Noel said at Tuesday’s ACPS board meeting. “I don’t think anyone from Western Maryland has ever been a state student member of the board.”
Learn more at @allisonforSMOB, and the MASC SMOB website page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.