CUMBERLAND — Scouts from across the region gathered Saturday at Canal Place for a day celebrating the best of scouting and showcasing the young members' skills.
It's been a few years since they were able to host a Scout Show, said Michele Brenneman, an assistant Scout executive with the Boy Scouts of America Laurel Highlands Council. COVID-19 curtailed much of the group's usual recruiting efforts, including hosting shows like Saturday's, Brenneman said, so having the chance to resume was even more valuable.
In years past, the show was held at Country Club Mall rather than Canal Place, Brenneman said. Having a new location afforded them new opportunities for troop displays and activities, she said, including a campfire cooking demo from Keyser Troop 27 and the chance to erect an inflatable BB gun shooting range manned by two experts from the Scouts to help instruct and guide the kids on safety.
In the morning, officials also added a hiking and biking excursion along the GAP Trail and C&O Canal that about 40 people took part in, Brenneman said.
"It's great to be out doing stuff and experiencing things and showing off what they do," Brenneman said. "I think that's probably the biggest part."
Showcasing what they offer kids who take part in a different location than usual is important, Brenneman said, "because a lot of what we do happens either in meetings, which are indoors, or in the outdoors where people aren't seeing."
The organization has also been open to girls joining Cub Scouts since 2018 and Scouts BSA since 2019, Brenneman said, and Saturday was an ideal chance to share that and more information with the families who stopped by to check out the show. However, she said, a more powerful testimony to what it's all about came from the seven troops and packs putting on their own displays.
"They're showing what they've learned, and sharing that with somebody else," Brenneman said.
At the BB gun booth, Terry Bolinger of Frostburg and Mike Diehl of LaVale had their hands full with teaching the kids who stopped by some of the basics of safe shooting. By around 1 p.m., they said, they'd already helped about 25 kids take aim at a paper target inside the large, two-sided red booth. The kids were handed safety glasses and instructed on proper handling before getting the chance to fire off a few pellets.
Cub Scouts are only permitted to shoot BB guns, Bolinger explained, but older scouts can shoot .22-caliber rifles. He and Diehl also teach archery.
Saturday's show, Bolinger said, is a chance to get kids interested in what scouting is all about.
"They get an opportunity to learn what scouting is about, and to see some of the fun things we do," Bolinger said. "A lot of what we do for fun eventually works around into the things that they earn, like belt clips and merit badges. When you get them into scouting, the object is to teach them new things and for them to have confidence."
"They learn good life skills," Diehl said. "You make it fun. They're learning, but they don't know."
Near the shooting range, Cresaptown's Troop 9 had assembled their massive tipi and were telling stories to those who wanted to enter and sit for a spell. Troop member Brock Dunnington, a 15-year-old Cumberland resident, said that he and his fellow scouts had committed some indigenous lore to memory and were sharing the tales with kids and adults both.
The tipi looks imposing, Dunnington said, but setting it up that morning "only took about an hour." It was also "a big attention-getter" for the kids attending, he said, as they'd stop to ask questions about the structure and to comment on the large wooden carvings nearby as well, and decide from there to stop in for a story.
Having been a Scout for five years, Dunnington said, he values the opportunity to participate in something that gives him the chance to take place in a range of activities with his friends. He said he hopes to see younger kids who aren't involved yet get that chance for themselves.
"It can very much help kids who might be a bit sheltered and not have as many friends as other kids," Dunnington said. "It helps you gain social skills just from being around them all the time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.