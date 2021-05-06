CUMBERLAND — The driver of a tractor-trailer carrying scrap metal escaped injury Thursday morning when the vehicle overturned on state Route 51 east of Cumberland, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The accident near Rutty Road, between the Millstone Country Store and Oldtown, closed the road for hours as spilled scrap metal was cleared. At 5:30 p.m., traffic continued to be diverted around the crash site.
The truck was reportedly owned by Grantsville Truck and Trailer.
A second accident just after midnight on Interstate 68 east of Little Orleans resulted in non-life threatening injuries to the driver.
The box truck was transporting clothing when the driver reportedly lost control and overturned, partially closing eastbound I-68 for about three hours.
Maryland State Police investigated both accidents and State Highway Administration personnel responded to both locations.
Orleans and Flintstone volunteer fire departments responded to the I-68 crash, and Oldtown and District 16 volunteer fire departments responded to the Route 51 accident.
