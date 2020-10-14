CUMBERLAND — Tuesday's fire at the Allegany Scrap Metal property on Day Road was caused by gasoline and vapors in a bale of metal that erupted into flames in a crusher, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Distirct 16 Volunteer Fire Department and allied volunteer companies brought the fire under control 10 minutes into their response, following alert at 1:36 p.m. by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
No injuries were reported.
The property loss was estimated at $20,000, officials said.
An employee reportedly discovered the fire.
