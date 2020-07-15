ROMNEY, W.Va. — Efforts by law enforcement continued Wednesday to find a missing 14-year-old Connecticut youth who has been residing with family in Hampshire County since March.
Jonathan Adams was last seen late Saturday and was reported missing by his family the next morning.
Sheriff’s office investigators conducted a search Tuesday of a 130-acre area near the Golden Acres subdivision area off North River Road in Augusta.
"This search has not turned up any valuable clues in the juvenile's disappearance," the sheriff's office said in a news release late Tuesday.
A dive team from the Frederick County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office spent several hours using sonar equipment to scan the lake of Golden Acres with no positive results, authorities said.
The family of the missing youth has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the boy.
Police reportedly returned to the search area again Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office was also in contact with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Tuesday’s search also included participation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, West Virginia Natural Resources Police and Romney Police. Frederick County authorities also provided a bloodhound.
Anyone with information in the investigation may contact the sheriff’s office, 304-822-3894.
Anonymous information may be provided to www.hampshirecountysheriff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.