FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Police continue to search for a man who robbed a Fort Ashby bank Thursday at gunpoint.
The M&T Bank on Presidents Street was robbed just after 11 a.m., according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no injuries, and it was unclear how much money was taken.
Deputies, with the help of a tracking dog, West Virginia State Police troopers, Natural Resources Police and the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office searched the area after the man was last seen running from the bank.
The suspect, a white man, was wearing dark clothes and camouflage gloves.
Schools in the area were placed on lockdown during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 304-788-0441 or the Mineral County 911 center at 304-788-1821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.