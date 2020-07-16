ROMNEY, W.Va. — Authorities continued their search Thursday for an Augusta area teen who was last seen at his residence late Sunday.
Jonathan Benjamin Adams, 14, was reported missing by his family to the Hampshire County 911 center at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
"We are going back to the area we have been searching for the last couple days," Chief Deputy Nathan Sions of the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office, said Thursday.
That 130-acre area is located in the vicinity of the Golden Acres subdivision off North River Road and includes a lake that has been searched by divers from Frederick County, Virginia. The location is near where Adams has been residing with extended family since March.
"We continue to be in close contact with the family and they are cooperating," Sions said.
The family resides in Connecticut. Sions expressed gratitude for the "tremendous" outpouring of support his office has received in the efforts to find the boy, including the services of the FBI.
"We are covering all the bases and trying to find this teen for his family. We will continue to pour resources into it until we find him," Sions said.
Anonymous information may be provided to www.hampshirecountysheriff.com.
Information may also be provided to the sheriff's office at 304-822-3894.
The missing youth's family has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Adams' whereabouts.
